Ashanti : festoie sur Instagram son deuxième album sortie en 2003
Aujourd’hui, c’est le 17e anniversaire de l’album Chapter II. Ashanti remercie son équipe musicale, et tous ceux qui ont participé à la réalisation de son deuxième album. Elle ne garde pas pour elle seule, ce moment de joie.
Chanteuse, compositrice, productrice de disques, mannequin et danseuse américaine, Ashanti s’est lancée sur les réseaux sociaux pour marquer le 17e anniversaire de son album. Sortie en 2003, la joie était aux visages. Elle était bien heureuse, c’était pour elle un moment merveilleux.
Chapter II. 17 years later. Thank you guys so much for all of the love and continued support. This was a scary yet fun time for me. I was still considered a new artist and had to live up to the success of my debut album “Ashanti”. So humbled to have my 2nd album go #1 as a new artist. Thank you to Murder Inc, all the amazing producers, Team Ashanti, late nights in the studio in Miami, and my horrible hand writing that only I can understand 😩🤣. S/o to @lorenridinger , JR & Amber bean lol we practically lived with you guys in Miami making this album 😂❤️ Hit the Swipe ➡️ Summer Vibes 🌞🌴