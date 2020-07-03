RESTEZ CONNECTÉ

CÉLÉBRITÉ

Ashanti : festoie sur Instagram son deuxième album sortie en 2003

Avatar

Publié

Il y a 3 heures

le

Aujourd’hui, c’est le 17e anniversaire de l’album Chapter II. Ashanti remercie son équipe musicale, et tous ceux qui ont participé à la réalisation de son deuxième album. Elle ne garde pas pour elle seule, ce moment de joie.

Chanteuse, compositrice, productrice de disques, mannequin et danseuse américaine, Ashanti s’est lancée sur les réseaux sociaux pour marquer le 17e anniversaire de son album. Sortie en 2003, la joie était aux visages. Elle était bien heureuse, c’était pour elle un moment merveilleux.

Partagez pour vos ami(e)s


Suivez-nous sur Facebook

Coronavirus

Related Topics:
CLIQUER POUR COMMENTER

COMMENTAIRE

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

DERNIÈRES ACTUALITÉS

HIGH-TECHIl y a 3 heures

Boycott publicitaire sur Facebook : Mark Zuckerberg reste de marbre

Avec la campagne #StopHateForProfit amorcée le 17 juin, plusieurs annonceurs ont suspendu leur publicité sur facebook. Cet acte loin d’ebranler...
SPORTSIl y a 3 heures

Tchèque : Milan Baros, prend sa retraite !

La nouvelle est annoncée, l’ancien buteur tchèque, Milan Baros, vient de mettre un terme à sa carrière de joueur. A...
SPORTSIl y a 3 heures

Réal Madrid : Zinedine Zidane, fier de ses poulains !

La rencontre face au club de Getafe n’a pas été une victoire facile pour les madrilènes. Fière et heureux, l’entraîneur...
LE 229Il y a 3 heures

Calavi : les moyens de transports à l’épreuve de la mesure de distanciation sociale

A Abomey-Calavi et environs, il est pratiquement impossible de respecter la distanciation physique dans les transports, précisément les mini bus...
SPORTSIl y a 4 heures

Mauvaise nouvelle pour le Barça !

L’international défenseur français, Samuel Umtiti vient d’enregistrer une nouvelle blessure au genou. Une nouvelle situation qui peut le garder loin...
EDUCATIONIl y a 5 heures

Covid 19 – Enseignement primaire : le dilemme de la reprise des activités scolaires le 10 août prochain

Avec la pandémie du coronavirus qui sévit depuis quelques mois dans le monde, le cours des activités a connu un...
SPORTSIl y a 5 heures

Olympique Lyonnais : Grégory Coupet évoque les raisons de son départ

De Lyon, Grégory Coupet se retrouve aujourd’hui avec DFCO entant que coach des gardiens. Présenté hier pour sa prise de...
SPORTSIl y a 5 heures

Diego Simeone se prononce sur la polémique de Griezmann au Barça

La polémique qui mêle Quique Setién et Antoine Griezmann au Barça continue de couler beaucoup d’encre en Espagne. Interrogé, l’entraîneur...
SPORTSIl y a 5 heures

Sextape : Benzema dans le viseur de la justice

La justice demande enfin une poursuite judiciaire contre l’international français qui s’est mêlé dans une affaire de sextape. En effet,...
SPORTSIl y a 5 heures

L’Atletico Madrid dévoile son nouveau maillot 2020-2021

Alors que le club est entrain de faire une très bonne reprise à la Liga, l’équipementier a décidé de montrer...
SPORT BENINIl y a 5 heures

Top départ pour le projet de mise en place d’une Unité de Production de Contenus sportifs.

Le Ministre des Sport, Oswald Homeky, en collaboration avec Eddy Rabin et Benoît Fauvet, respectivement Consultant, Chef de Mission Technique...
LE 229Il y a 6 heures

Alerte : tentatives d’escroqueries au nom de la Fondation Claudine Talon !

La Fondation Claudine Talon dénonce des tentatives d’escroqueries au nom la fondation et de Claudine Talon qui circulent depuis quelques...
ALGÉRIEIl y a 6 heures

Benali promu au plus haut grade de l’armée algérienne

Benali Benali, commandant de la Garde républicaine algérienne, chargée de la sécurité du président, a été élevé au grade de...
POLITIQUEIl y a 6 heures

Bénin – Assemblée Nationale : les députés en plénière ce lundi 06 juillet 2020

Les députés de l’Assemblée Nationale seront en plénière ce lundi 06 juillet 2020 pour examiner la proposition de resolutions portant...
EUROPEIl y a 6 heures

Turquie : Erdogan rejette les critiques au sujet du statut de Sainte-Sophie

Le président turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan a rejeté vendredi les critiques concernant sa volonté affichée de reconvertir l’ex-basilique Sainte-Sophie d’Istanbul...
MALIIl y a 6 heures

Mali : au moins 30 villageois tués par des hommes armés

Au moins 30 civils ont été massacrés, mercredi 1er juillet, par des hommes armés dans l’attaque simultanée de plusieurs villages...
EUROPEIl y a 6 heures

Fuite de Carlos Ghosn : sept complices présumés jugés en Turquie

Les organisateurs de l’évasion auraient recruté un cadre de la compagnie turc MNG Jet pour assurer le transit sans encombre...
CAMEROUNIl y a 6 heures

Cameroun : un syndicat dénonce la «confiscation» du corps du journaliste mort en détention

Le syndicat national des journalistes du Cameroun (SNJC) a dénoncé, jeudi 2 juillet, la «cjournalisteonfiscation» du corps du journaliste Samuel...
ETHIOPIEIl y a 6 heures

Ethiopie : deux morts aux funérailles du chanteur dont le meurtre a causé des violences

Des heurts mortels ont opposé jeudi les forces de sécurité éthiopiennes à des habitants qui cherchaient à assister aux funérailles...
NIGERIl y a 6 heures

Niger : au moins cinq villageois tués par Boko Haram

Cinq villageois ont été tués au Niger dans une attaque attribuée au groupe djihadiste nigérian Boko Haram dans la commune...
ALGÉRIEIl y a 6 heures

Algérie : la justice libère quatre figures de la contestation, Khaled Drareni reste en prison

La justice algérienne a libéré jeudi une figure emblématique du mouvement populaire antirégime, Karim Tabbou, et trois autres militants connus,...
MAROCIl y a 7 heures

Le Maroc relance Amnesty international après ses accusations d’espionnage d’un journaliste

Le chef du gouvernement marocain Saad-Eddine El Othmani a adressé une lettre à Amnesty International en insistant pour que l’organisation...
ALGÉRIEIl y a 7 heures

Algérie : accueil solennel des restes des premiers combattants anticoloniaux

Les restes de 24 insurgés algériens tués au début de la colonisation française et remis par la France, ont été...
EDUCATIONIl y a 8 heures

Covid-19 au Bénin : le gouvernement appelle au respect strict des gestes barrières dans les établissements scolaires et lycées techniques

Face à la propagation inquiétante de la pandémie liée à la Covid-19, le gouvernement a appelé au respect strict des...

Bénin 24 TV