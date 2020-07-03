Ashanti : festoie sur Instagram son deuxième album sortie en 2003

View this post on Instagram

Chapter II. 17 years later. Thank you guys so much for all of the love and continued support. This was a scary yet fun time for me. I was still considered a new artist and had to live up to the success of my debut album “Ashanti”. So humbled to have my 2nd album go #1 as a new artist. Thank you to Murder Inc, all the amazing producers, Team Ashanti, late nights in the studio in Miami, and my horrible hand writing that only I can understand 😩🤣. S/o to @lorenridinger , JR & Amber bean lol we practically lived with you guys in Miami making this album 😂❤️ Hit the Swipe ➡️ Summer Vibes 🌞🌴