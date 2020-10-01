Carnet rose pour Amanda Seyfried, et Thomas Sadoski : l’actrice a accouché

View this post on Instagram

@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man #Repost @thomas_sadoski ・・・ If you’re interested in helping out the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids. Repost from @inaraorg & @warchildusa. We at War Child and INARA are so happy to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. ⁠ ⁠ Their statement:⁠ “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠ @mingey @thomas_sadoski @inaraorg⁠ ⁠ ⁠#AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #BabyBorn #BabyAnnouncement #SecondChild #NewBorn #INARA #WarChild