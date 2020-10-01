CÉLÉBRITÉ
Carnet rose pour Amanda Seyfried, et Thomas Sadoski : l’actrice a accouché
Amanda Seyfried, et son mari Thomas Sadoski sont à nouveau parents. L’actrice de Mamma Mia a donné naissance à un garçon et a annoncé l’heureux événement sur son compte Instagram et sur les réseaux sociaux des associations caritatives liées à l’enfance INARA et War Child US.
«Depuis la naissance de notre fille il y a trois ans, notre engagement envers les enfants innocents qui sont si brutalement [touchés] par les conflits et la guerre a été une force motrice dans nos vies.
Avec la naissance de notre fils, le travail de l’INARA et de War Child est devenu notre étoile polaire», ont partagé les parents, sans dévoiler plus de détails. L’INARA, dont ils sont tous les deux membres du conseil d’administration, fournit de l’aide médicale aux enfants dont la vie a été altérée par la guerre.
View this post on Instagram
@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man #Repost @thomas_sadoski ・・・ If you’re interested in helping out the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids. Repost from @inaraorg & @warchildusa. We at War Child and INARA are so happy to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. Their statement: “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.” @mingey @thomas_sadoski @inaraorg #AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #BabyBorn #BabyAnnouncement #SecondChild #NewBorn #INARA #WarChild