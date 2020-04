Chris Evans : la star de Captain America lance «A Starting Point», un site Web politique

View this post on Instagram

Chris Evans's first response to the offer to join the MCU as Captain America? No. “His biggest fear was losing his anonymity,” his mother, Lisa, recalls in our April/May cover story. “He said, ‘I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me.’" He eventually came around. She continues: “I said to him, ‘Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You’ll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, 'It’s not going to affect my life negatively—it will enable it.’ ” Read the full story at the link in our bio. Photo: @robbiefimmano for Esquire Jacket: @AlexanderMcQueen Shirt: @MaisonValentino Pants: @Prada Belt: RRL @RalphLauren