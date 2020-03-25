BÉNIN24 TÉLÉVISION
Confinement : faites du fitness avec Chris Hemsworth gratuitement

CÉLÉBRITÉ
Chris Hemsworth pense à celles et ceux qui, comme lui, sont confinés chez eux.

Ayant lancé son application de fitness il y a peu, l’acteur de Thor a décidé de la mettre à disposition gratuite du public. Pour en bénéficier, il suffit de se rendre sur le site centr.com et s’enregistrer.

«Salut, pendant cette période de confinement et d’incertitude, je vous offre six semaines de mon programme [email protected] le tout gratuitement ! Centr a été lancée pour rendre accessible à tous la santé et la joie et j’espère qu’il vous sera encore plus facile d’y accéder durant cette crise sanitaire mondiale», a-t-il expliqué sur Instagram.

Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up.  Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness. In recent weeks Centr has seen a groundswell of support from our customers and communities, with thousands of members around the world coming together and sharing how the program has brought them positivity and support during these difficult times. Available at centr.com only, for new users only.

