Coronavirus : l’actrice Helen McCrory s’est engagée dans la lutte  avec son mari, Damian Lewis

Il y a 13 minutes

Alors même qu’elle avait répondu présent pour une journée d’essais maquillage et coiffure avant le tournage, l’actrice sentait que «quelque chose d’énorme arrivait».

«Le lendemain matin, je me suis réveillée et j’ai dit à mon producteur que je n’étais pas à l’aise à l’idée de continuer… Cillian Murphy en a fait autant. Ensemble, avec les producteurs, on s’est rapprochés de la BBC pour annoncer qu’on allait arrêter tout de suite pour ne pas avoir à le faire au dernier moment.»

Un monde différent

«Maintenant, j’ai l’impression de parler d’un monde totalement différent. Terriblement insignifiant», a conclu Helen McCrory, visiblement chamboulée par l’escalade de la pandémie ces dernières semaines.

Entre temps, l’actrice et son époux , la star de Billions Damian Lewis, se sont engagés dans la lutte contre l’épidémie au Royaume-Uni. Sur les recommandation du National Health Service, ils participent notamment à la mise en place d’un service de livraison de repas pour le personnel soignant au niveau national.

Justin Verlander : l’énorme geste du mari de Kate Upton pour lutter contre le Coronavirus

Il y a 4 minutes

12 avril 2020

Alors qu’il continue à recevoir son salaire malgré le confinement, le joueur de baseball Justin Verlander a décidé de tout reverser à des associations. Lui et son épouse, Kate Upton, ont annoncé ce geste ensemble dans une vidéo publiée sur Instagram.

«Nous allons choisir chaque semaine une organisation qui fait du très bon travail en ce moment et lui donner le chèque de paie de toute la semaine, a déclaré la mannequin. Nous allons également mettre en avant l’organisation que nous avons choisie afin que chacun puisse voir le travail extraordinaire qu’elle accomplit en ce moment.»

View this post on Instagram

Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

Une aide nécessaire

«Chacun dans le monde est touché par ce virus, et nous espérons apporter notre contribution aux familles et à ceux dont les emplois sont touchés, aux travailleurs de la santé, à ceux qui interviennent en première ligne et aux nombreuses autres personnes qui ont besoin de produits de première nécessité, de fournitures médicales et de soutien à domicile», a poursuivi Justin Verlander.

Le sportif emboîte ainsi le pas de nombreuses célébrités qui ont décidé de donner pour participer à la lutte contre le coronavirus.

Cardi B : grande fan de la série documentaire Netflix, elle s’en prend à Carole Baskin

Il y a 9 minutes

12 avril 2020

Cardi B est une énorme fan de Tiger King, la série documentaire qui cartonne actuellement sur Netflix. Et la rappeuse a vite choisi son camp dans la guerre qui oppose l’éleveur de tigres Joe Exotic à sa rivale Carole Baskin.

Apprenant l’infection par le Covid-19 d’un fauve dans un zoo new-yorkais, son sang n’a fait qu’un tour. Pour elle, la coupable est toute trouvée.

«Je vais vous dire comment c’est arrivé… Cette foutue Carole Baskin», a écrit la star, imitant Joe Exotic, en commentaire d’un post Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

What in the Tiger King is going on here🤔 Someone call Joe exsotic!!! A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday. The 4-year-old Malayan tiger, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16. “We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution” and aim to “contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian. The finding raises new questions about transmission of the virus in animals. The USDA says there are no known cases of the virus in U.S. pets or livestock. “It’s important to assure pet owners and animal owners that at this time there isn’t any evidence that they can spread the virus,” said Dr. Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and a USDA official. The coronavirus outbreaks around the world are driven by person-to-person transmission, experts say. There have been reports of a small number of pets outside the United States becoming infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong agriculture authorities concluded that pet dogs and cats couldn’t pass the virus to human beings but could test positive if exposed by their owners. #tigerking #bronxzoo #tiger #coronavirus

A post shared by Lovelyti TV (@lovelyti2002) on

Free Joe Exotic !

Il y a quelque temps, Cardi B avait annoncé sur Twitter vouloir lancer une levée de fonds pour faire libérer Joe Exotic, actuellement en détention pour avoir tenté de faire assassiner Carol Baskin et aussi tué cinq tigres.

Mais voyant que son appel était pris au sérieux par beaucoup d’internautes, la star est ensuite revenue sur ses propos, assurant qu’elle plaisantait.

Par ailleurs, face à l’engouement suscité par la série, l’enquête criminelle concernant la mystérieuse disparition de l’ex-mari de Carol Baskin, Don Lewis, va être rouverte. Aucun doute que Cardi suivra l’évolution de l’affaire avec attention !

