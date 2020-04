Coronavirus : le père d’Archie doit faire quelques concessions pour son épouse

View this post on Instagram

In a royally excellent meeting of compassionate leaders, #PrinceHarry and Dr. Jane Goodall came together along with 26 young @rootsandshoots representatives from around the world for the Global Summit at #Windsor Castle! The event included a speech from Prince Harry, a showcase of Roots & Shoots projects, brainstorming for current and future collaborations, and a collective thinktank on how to make the world a better place, today. Read more and get involved, link in bio. | #janegoodall #drgoodall #drjanegoodall #rootsandshoots #jgi #dukeandduchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #sussexroyal @sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #youthpower #youthactivism