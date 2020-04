«Coronavirus n’est pas venu jouer», prévient une actrice nigériane (Vidéo)

View this post on Instagram

This dark cloud of covid-19 has covered our nation over the last few weeks. It has been a tough time for me and you. I have been praying for our nation. I have chosen to speak in my native tongue,for you to know the urgency that has been placed in my heart. I want this to travel to our mothers and fathers, our friends and sisters and brothers. Let’s play our part. I love you all, God will send us a rainbow soon.