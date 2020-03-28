Davido : son Chioma atteinte du Covid-19
Le chanteur nigérian David Adeleke, populairement connu sous le nom de Davido, a annoncé que sa future femme, Chioma Avril Rowland, avait été testée positive pour le coronavirus.
Le chanteur a noté que lui et son fils, Ifeanyi, avaient un résultat négatif. La chanteuse a fait cette annonce dans une série de tweets sur la populaire plateforme de micro-blogging. Il a expliqué qu’il était récemment revenu des États-Unis et que sa future femme était revenue du Royaume-Uni avec leur fils, Ifeanyi.
Selon lui, même s’ils ne présentaient aucun symptôme, ils ont décidé de se faire tester le mercredi 25 mars. Il a déclaré que leurs contacts proches avaient également été testés. Il a ajouté que le test était revenu et que Chioma était positif.
Le chanteur a également noté que même si Chioma avait un résultat positif, les trente et un autres qui avaient été testés étaient revenus négatifs, y compris lui-même et son fils.
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after postponing my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this! Love, D ❤️