BÉNIN24 TÉLÉVISION
L'actualité en continu et en temps réel

 

Davido : son Chioma atteinte du Covid-19

CÉLÉBRITÉ
Par Victor Mahunon 0

Le chanteur nigérian David Adeleke, populairement connu sous le nom de Davido, a annoncé que sa future femme, Chioma Avril Rowland, avait été testée positive pour le coronavirus.

Le chanteur a noté que lui et son fils, Ifeanyi, avaient un résultat négatif. La chanteuse a fait cette annonce dans une série de tweets sur la populaire plateforme de micro-blogging. Il a expliqué qu’il était récemment revenu des États-Unis et que sa future femme était revenue du Royaume-Uni avec leur fils, Ifeanyi.

Selon lui, même s’ils ne présentaient aucun symptôme, ils ont décidé de se faire tester le mercredi 25 mars. Il a déclaré que leurs contacts proches avaient également été testés. Il a ajouté que le test était revenu et que Chioma était positif.

ARTICLES SIMILAIRES

Soprano : le chanteur revient sur son enfant placé à la DDASS

Aya Nakamura : la chanteuse gagne une somme colossale sur Youtube

Mike Tyson : voici les trois choses qui ont causé la chute de l’homme

Le chanteur a également noté que même si Chioma avait un résultat positif, les trente et un autres qui avaient été testés étaient revenus négatifs, y compris lui-même et son fils.

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after postponing my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this! Love, D ❤️

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

SickaSport

Dernières actualités

ECONOMIE

Covid19 en Côte-d’Ivoire : les députés offrent 5% de leur prime de mars 2020

Bénin24TV 0
Dans le cadre de la lutte contre la pandémie du Coronavirus en Côte-d’Ivoire, les élus parlementaires ont décidé unanimement de céder à l’Etat ivoirien, 5% de leurs indemnités du mois de mars 2020. Cette somme a été transmise au ministre de…
ECONOMIE

Lutte contre le Covid-19 : la BOAD accorde un appui de 196,6 milliards FCFA aux Etats de l’Uemoa

Bénin24TV 0
Face aux conséquences lourdes qu’impose déjà le Covid-19 dans l’économie mondiale, la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) a décidé de l’octroi de 196,6 milliards F CFA aux Etats membres de l’Union économique et monétaire…
SANTÉ

Remède du coronavirus au Burkina-Faso : Apivirine de Valentin Agon testé avec succès

Bénin24TV 0
L’industrie pharmaceutique de phytomédicaments et de médicaments génériques, API-Bénin international, dispose d’un médicament qui subit un essai clinique afin de déterminer s’il est capable de mettre fin à l’hégémonie de la pandémie du…
ECONOMIE

Coronavirus : Macron en appelle à la «solidarité» budgétaire européenne

Benin24tv avec AFP 0
Favorable à des «emprunts Corona» contrairement à Berlin, Emmanuel Macron appelle à la «solidarité» budgétaire européenne, dans un entretien aux journaux italiens Corriere de la Serra, La Stampa et La Repubblica publié le vendredi 27 mars.…
EUROPE

Coronavirus : Emmanuel Macron se défend d’un éventuel retard français

Benin24tv avec AFP 0
«J'ai abordé cette crise avec sérieux et gravité dès le début, lorsqu'elle s'est déclenchée en Chine», dit le chef de l'État à des journaux italiens. Corriere de la Serra, La Stampa et La Repubblica, Emmanuel Macron se défend d'un éventuel…
ECONOMIE

Donald Trump contraint, par décret, General Motors à produire des respirateurs

Benin24tv avec AFP 0
Le président américain Donald Trump a invoqué vendredi le Defense Production Act, une loi qui date de la guerre de Corée, pour contraindre General Motors à produire des respirateurs artificiels pour faire face au coronavirus. «GM perdait…
AFRIQUE DU SUD

Afrique du Sud : les prostituées demande à être répertoriées comme service essentiel pendant le…

Victor Mahunon 0
Le Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) et le Mouvement national des professionnel (le) s du sexe en Afrique du Sud (Sisonke) appellent le président Cyril Ramaphosa à inclure les professionnel (le) s du sexe comme service…
ASIE

Brillant ! Découvrez comment l’Inde autorise les achats publics sur les marchés (photos)

Victor Mahunon 0
Cette idée s'avère une option saine pour les personnes qui sortent de chez elles pour acheter des produits d'épicerie et des légumes. Franchement, c'est très brillant pour la riposte contre le Covid-19. Inspirées par des photos à…

Dernières actualités

ECONOMIE

Covid19 en Côte-d’Ivoire : les députés offrent 5% de leur prime de mars 2020

ECONOMIE

Lutte contre le Covid-19 : la BOAD accorde un appui de 196,6 milliards FCFA aux Etats de l’Uemoa

SANTÉ

Remède du coronavirus au Burkina-Faso : Apivirine de Valentin Agon testé avec succès

ECONOMIE

Coronavirus : Macron en appelle à la «solidarité» budgétaire européenne

EUROPE

Coronavirus : Emmanuel Macron se défend d’un éventuel retard français

ECONOMIE

Donald Trump contraint, par décret, General Motors à produire des respirateurs

AFRIQUE DU SUD

Afrique du Sud : les prostituées demande à être répertoriées comme service essentiel pendant le confinement

ASIE

Brillant ! Découvrez comment l’Inde autorise les achats publics sur les marchés (photos)

CÔTE D'IVOIRE

Côte d’Ivoire : 100 tonnes de riz de Koira Holding pour la chaîne de solidarité contre le Covid-19

CÔTE D'IVOIRE

Covid-19 : des consommateurs en campagne à Abidjan contre des «prix anarchiques»

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiée.