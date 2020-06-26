Demi Lovato souhaite un bon anniversaire à son petit-ami

View this post on Instagram

BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝 We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a FUCK if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man… 🤣