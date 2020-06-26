RESTEZ CONNECTÉ

Demi Lovato souhaite un bon anniversaire à son petit-ami

Avatar

Publié

Il y a 32 minutes

le

Mah Ehrich, le boyfriend de Demi Lovato, a récemment fêté ses 29 ans, et la chanteuse en a profité pour lui assurer à quel point elle est folle amoureuse de lui.

Dans un long post Instagram enflammé, l’interprète de Sober n’a pas tari d’éloges sur son compagnon.

«Je passe mes journées avec toi sans maquillage, en maillot de bain et je me sens aimée de manière inconditionnelle et acceptée comme je ne l’ai jamais été. Je ne peux pas l’expliquer, tu es indescriptible, homme sublime», a-t-elle partagé.

Max Ehrich semble avoir été touché par le message de sa chérie, postant en retour : «Je t’aime infiniment, bébé». C’est beau l’amour !

View this post on Instagram

BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝 We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a FUCK if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man… 🤣

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Coronavirus

