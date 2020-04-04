BÉNIN24 TÉLÉVISION
L'actualité en continu et en temps réel

 

«Dieu a provoqué le coronavirus pour empêcher les gens d’adorer les sports, les célébrités et l’argent», dixit une actrice nigériane

CÉLÉBRITÉ
Par Victor Mahunon 0

L’actrice nigériane Susan Peters a partagé un post dans lequel elle fait savoir que le coronavirus a été causé par Dieu pour empêcher les gens d’adorer les sports, les célébrités, l’argent et d’autres.

Selon Susan Peters, le monde pourrait en fait avoir besoin d’un réveil pour le guider en avant d’une manière divine au lieu d’un vaccin contre les coronavirus.

ARTICLES SIMILAIRES

«Le coronavirus disparaîtra dans 6 jours», déclare un monarque nigérian

Idris Elba : l’acteur annonce une bonne nouvelle

Karina Smirnoff : la danseuse est maman

Cela vient à peine 24 heures après que l’actrice a déclenché une controverse sur Covid-19 en blâmant Bill Gates.

View this post on Instagram

In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, "You want to worship athletes, I will shut down stadiums and arenas. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down every venue. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You want to worship your own bodies, I'll close down all the gyms. You want to worship your own intellect and pat yourself on the back with a graduation, I'll close down your schools. You want to place your trust in your friends and not in Me, I'll make sure you can't even meet with them physically. You don't want to seek my face and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church." "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." Maybe we don't need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters….JESUS!!! Start the revival in your home……Spread the Love of Jesus. Amen!

A post shared by Susan Peters – EN (@realsusanpeters) on

SickaSport

Dernières actualités

ENTRETIEN

Anicet Sèzonmon Adanglénon : «Le tout ne suffit pas d’avoir la volonté mais de la détermination»

Bénin24TV 0
Licencié ès lettres option Lettres modernes, Anicet Adanglénon est promoteur d’une start-up de maroquinerie, art où il s’est fait former depuis cinq ans. Ce talent qu’il porte en lui a été déclenché au détour d’une conférence sur…
EUROPE

Coronavirus : l’ONU annonce que «le pire est à venir» dans les pays en conflit

Bénin24TV 0
Un appel à la paix clair et net. «Le pire est à venir» dans les pays en conflit, a averti ce 3 avril le secrétaire général de l'ONU Antonio Guterres en relançant son appel à des cessez-le-feu partout dans le monde pour aider à endiguer la…
LE 229

Autonomisation des femmes : le Comité national de pilotage du projet SWEDD Bénin, installé

Bénin24TV 0
Le ministre d’Etat chargé du plan et du développement, Abdoulaye Bio Tchané a installé officiellement, mardi 31mars 2020, les membres du Comité National de Pilotage (Copil) du projet Régional d’Autonomisation des Femmes et le Dividende…
ENQUÊTE

Flambée du prix du citron au Bénin

Bénin24TV
Depuis quelques jours, le citron se raréfie dans les marchés de Cotonou et ses environs. Le prix du fruit a monté. Trois petits morceaux de citrons à 200 FCFA et la petite boîte de tomates de 500 grammes à 3000 FCFA, soit plus de 25 FCFA…
NIGERIA

Nigéria : 70 pourcent des personnes testées positives pour le Covid-19 sont des hommes (officiel)

Victor Mahunon 0
Le Dr Osagie Ehanire, ministre nigérian de la Santé, a révélé que sur les 2 000 personnes testées pour la maladie à coronavirus (COVID-19), 70% sont des hommes. Selon Ehanire, la tranche d'âge des personnes infectées jusqu'à présent se…
EUROPE

Coronavirus : l’Espagne bat le record du monde de décès

Victor Mahunon 0
L'Espagne enregistre le nombre de morts le plus élevé au monde à cause de la pandémie de coronavirus. L'Espagne a confirmé aujourd'hui le plus grand nombre de décès liés aux coronavirus au monde avec un nombre record de 950 morts. Il…
MOYEN-ORIENT

Israël : le ministre de la santé et son épouse testés positifs pour le coronavirus

Victor Mahunon 0
Le ministre israélien de la Santé, Yaakov Litzman et son épouse Chava ont tous deux été testés positifs pour le coronavirus. Le ministère de la Santé du pays, qui a confirmé cette nouvelle dans un communiqué publié ce jeudi 2 avril 2020,…
EUROPE

Russie – Covid-19 : plus de mariages et divorces

Victor Mahunon 0
Les mariages et divorces sont interdits en Russie. Aucun mariage ou divorce ne peut être enregistré en Russie jusqu'au 1er juin au moins, selon une nouvelle politique mise en œuvre par le gouvernement russe. La nouvelle mesure est l'une…

Dernières actualités

ENTRETIEN

Anicet Sèzonmon Adanglénon : «Le tout ne suffit pas d’avoir la volonté mais de la détermination»

EUROPE

Coronavirus : l’ONU annonce que «le pire est à venir» dans les pays en conflit

LE 229

Autonomisation des femmes : le Comité national de pilotage du projet SWEDD Bénin, installé

ENQUÊTE

Flambée du prix du citron au Bénin

NIGERIA

Nigéria : 70 pourcent des personnes testées positives pour le Covid-19 sont des hommes (officiel)

EUROPE

Coronavirus : l’Espagne bat le record du monde de décès

MOYEN-ORIENT

Israël : le ministre de la santé et son épouse testés positifs pour le coronavirus

EUROPE

Russie – Covid-19 : plus de mariages et divorces

EDUCATION

Diffusion des vidéos pornographiques des élèves : le gouvernement condamne et annonce des sanctions

LE 229

Opération «coup de poing» : plusieurs ghettos démantelés à Lokossa

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiée.