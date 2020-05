Dwayne Johnson : son meilleur ami et associé a rassemblé des clichés pris durant tout son parcours

View this post on Instagram

Truly so proud of my brother @hhgarcia41 on his absolutely incredible new book #throughthelens. Over the last 20 years he’s been able to capture so many defining moments in my life through his photography ~ with my family, on movie sets, red carpets, in the wrestling ring, behind the wrestling curtain, business ventures and many intimate behind the scenes moments his great instincts knew to capture on film. He’s a real storyteller behind the lens and what a privilege for me to have had a front row seat all these years watching his growth into becoming the best in the business. He also moonlights as the President of our @sevenbucksprod’s 😊🙏🏾 Congrats, brother H. Job well done. #throughthelens Available this September