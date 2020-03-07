Evangeline Lilly : l’actrice sort du placard douloureux (vidéo)
La célèbre actrice canadienne, Evangeline Lilly vient de devenir réelle avec ses fans sur les réseaux sociaux.
Après avoir partagé une photo de sa nouvelle coupe de lutin blonde, l’actrice de 40 ans a demandé aux fans quelle couleur de cheveux elle préférait à elle. Lorsque la plupart ont répondu brune, Evangeline leur a montré ce que la brune lui avait fait l’année dernière : la mettre dans un endroit sombre.
View this post on Instagram
#fbf #flashbackfriday Yesterday many of you said “brunette”. Well, here she is, about a year ago today. I had such a rough year last year but I didn’t want to share all of it with you because i didn’t want to be a dark cloud in your world. All I’ve ever wanted to do was put joy in the world. To add sunshine. I didn’t want you to be having a perfectly good day and then have my post make you sad. But I struggle deeply with feeling that all I ever am is what I feel everyone else wants and needs me to be. I often feel alone and unseen. . I have always known I was strong. Strong enough, I believed, to hold all my pain and everyone else’s also. So I kept it all inside, kept it to myself, and made space in there to hold your pain, too. Publicly, I hid and made light of my deepest traumas and laughed in the face of my most profound pain. . Until, last year, I broke. Suddenly I was forced to face my weakness and my limitations, my trauma and fears. I was left with no choice but to accept that I am limited or…carry on down a road of perfectionist denial that would inevitably kill me. . I am coming out of that deep place, slowly. As I start to breathe the fresh air, as I start to find my new, limited footing, I feel disconnected from you. I feel it’s pointless to share the light when you don’t know my darkness. I feel lost and apathetic about this space we share. . But I ask myself…would you have wanted to come along in my darkness had I shared it? . 📷 taken by my four-year-old son #whenbabieshavecameras . #lightanddarkness