Jennifer Lopez rend hommage à Madonna dans sa dernière campagne Guess & Marciano

View this post on Instagram

GUESS who’s back?! #JenniferLopez returns as the face of @guess and @marciano 🌍 worldwide #JLOxGUESS . “The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the 60s, mixed with Madonna from the 80s, mixed with Sofia Loren.” – #GUESSGirl Jennifer Lopez . 📲 Follow @guess, @marciano and @jlo on IG for more exclusive Spring 2020 campaign pics and videos. Who’s ready? 🎉 . Creative Director: @paulmarciano Photographer 📷 : @tatianagigi Makeup: @scottbarnes68 Hair: @chrisappleton1 Stylists: @robzangardi @marielhaenn Nails: @tombachik