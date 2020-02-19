Kellan Lutz : son épouse Brittany fait un émouvant confidences sur la fausse couche
Brittany Gonzales a perdu son futur bébé après six mois de grossesse. Elle a annoncé la triste nouvelle le 17 février 2020. Brittany Gonzales et son mari, l’acteur Kellan Lutz doivent surmonter l’impensable depuis cette perte survenue à la fin du mois de janvier.
Après cette épreuve douloureuse, la jeune femme de 31 ans a choisi de partager sur les réseaux sociaux. «Après une tragédie, il est tentant de devenir hermétique et de ne pas ressentir la douleur. En mode survie. Mais on se ferme aussi aux choses qui peuvent rendre heureux», explique-t-elle.
«Pendant les deux dernières semaines, j’ai essayé de m’adoucir. Bien que je sois fatiguée d’être déprimée et que je veuille arrêter de pleurer en boule par terre, je sais que si je m’autorise à me fermer, je n’aurai plus ces moments qui me font rire et être encore heureuse», poursuit Brittany Gonzales dans une publication Instagram dévoilée le 17 février 2020.
Elle n’a pas manqué de raconter une bien mignonne anecdote sur sa santé mentale, qui semble déjà s’améliorer.
«Aujourd’hui, Kellan et moi marchions après l’église et on a vu ces coeurs dessinés sur le trottoir. Au lieu d’éviter toutes les choses qui me rappellent que j’étais encore enceinte il y a tout juste deux semaines, j’ai été capable de voir ce trottoir recouvert de coeurs comme un câlin pour mon propre coeur me montrant que Dieu s’occupait de nous», écrit-elle, publiant une photo de ses pieds et de ceux de Kellan Lutz sur ces dessins à la craie.
«Comme l’a dit mon docteur le jour où le coeur du bébé s’est arrêté de battre : ‘Ce n’est pas la fin de votre histoire. C’est juste un chapitre difficile, mais vous allez surmonter ça», ajoute Brittany Gonzales.
Il est souligné que ce n’est pas la première fois que l’épouse de Kellan Lutz qu’on a vu dans Twilight et F.B.I : Most Wanted évoque la perte de son foetus.
«J’ai eu une montée de lait hier. Mes seins sont durs comme de la pierre et c’est un rappel cruel que je n’ai plus de bébé à porter. Mes bras et mon corps sont couverts de bleus. (…) Ça a été la période la plus difficile de ma vie», avait-elle révélé.
View this post on Instagram
After tragedy or heartache it can be tempting to shut down so you don’t feel pain. Aka survival mode. But when you shut yourself off to pain, you also shut yourself off to the things that can bring you joy too. I’ve done that in the past. More than once. I can tell you from experience it takes a LOT of work to soften your heart after you’ve let it go hard. Throughout the last two weeks I’ve worked SO hard to remain soft. As much as I’m tired of falling apart, and want to be done finding myself crying in a ball on the floor, if I allowed myself to fall into the temptation to shut down, I know I’d be missing those special moments that have made me smile and laugh and feel happy again. Today Kel and I were walking after church and I saw this sidewalk full of hearts. Instead of being numb to avoid all the things that remind me of being pregnant just two short weeks ago, I was able to see a sidewalk full of hearts as a little hug for my heart letting me know God’s got us. He’s not done writing my story. Like my doctor said the day I found out our sweet baby girl didn’t have a heartbeat anymore: “This isn’t the end of your story. This is just a crappy chapter, but you’re going to get through this.” If you’re having a crappy chapter, this isn’t the end of your story either! You’re gonna get through this. But keep your soft heart! The world needs it! 💜❤️🧡💛💚💙
View this post on Instagram
First of all, THANK YOU to all of you. Your love, support, encouragement, kindness… it’s been overwhelming in the best way. It also shocking how many of you have been through the same thing. You are all superwomen. To those who have been vulnerable and shared your own experiences with us, we appreciate you letting us into painful chapters of your lives for the sake of showing us we aren’t alone. 🧡 This has, without a doubt, been the hardest season of my life. It feels as though within one day we went from a season that felt like a warm summer day, to the most frigid, windiest, iciest, day ever recorded. (Anyone ever seen The Revenant with Leo? I feel like Leo in The Revenant right now!) My emotions and feelings are slightly all over the place which is to be expected. Some moments I feel so full of peace and hope and expectancy. And other moments, simply put, it all just hurts like hell. I think it is important to try to always operate from a place of positivity, but that doesn’t mean you don’t acknowledge the other side too. We are human after all. We all hurt, bleed, cry. Feeling the negative emotions doesn’t make you negative. The pain: – I miss her. A lot. – My milk came in last night. My boobs are rocks, leaking, and hurt like heck. It feels like a cruel reminder that I have no baby to feed. – My arms and neck are covered in bruises from IVs and blood transfusions and my body is so sore from fighting to survive. The positive: – I’m still here!!!! I’m writing this right now and feel humbled. – I have the greatest husband and family and friends (and all of you who I’ve never even met!) who have poured so much back to me that I feel full. – Even though this is so heavy, I have an unexplainable hope and excitement for the future. I’m not ready for another pregnancy right now, (not sure when I will be honestly), but I’m excited to heal and move forward and explore this new version of myself. This situation didn’t make me the person I thought I would become (specifically a mother to a real life baby girl), but it did birth a new version of me. Truthfully I’m scared and nervous but at the same time really eager to get to know her.