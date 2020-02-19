BÉNIN24 TÉLÉVISION
Kellan Lutz : son épouse Brittany fait un émouvant confidences sur la fausse couche

CÉLÉBRITÉ
Par Victor Mahunon 0

Brittany Gonzales a perdu son futur bébé après six mois de grossesse. Elle a annoncé la triste nouvelle le 17 février 2020. Brittany Gonzales et son mari, l’acteur Kellan Lutz doivent surmonter l’impensable depuis cette perte survenue à la fin du mois de janvier.

Après cette épreuve douloureuse, la jeune femme de 31 ans a choisi de partager sur les réseaux sociaux. «Après une tragédie, il est tentant de devenir hermétique et de ne pas ressentir la douleur. En mode survie. Mais on se ferme aussi aux choses qui peuvent rendre heureux», explique-t-elle.

«Pendant les deux dernières semaines, j’ai essayé de m’adoucir. Bien que je sois fatiguée d’être déprimée et que je veuille arrêter de pleurer en boule par terre, je sais que si je m’autorise à me fermer, je n’aurai plus ces moments qui me font rire et être encore heureuse», poursuit Brittany Gonzales dans une publication Instagram dévoilée le 17 février 2020.

Elle n’a pas manqué de raconter une bien mignonne anecdote sur sa santé mentale, qui semble déjà s’améliorer.

«Aujourd’hui, Kellan et moi marchions après l’église et on a vu ces coeurs dessinés sur le trottoir. Au lieu d’éviter toutes les choses qui me rappellent que j’étais encore enceinte il y a tout juste deux semaines, j’ai été capable de voir ce trottoir recouvert de coeurs comme un câlin pour mon propre coeur me montrant que Dieu s’occupait de nous», écrit-elle, publiant une photo de ses pieds et de ceux de Kellan Lutz sur ces dessins à la craie.

«Comme l’a dit mon docteur le jour où le coeur du bébé s’est arrêté de battre : ‘Ce n’est pas la fin de votre histoire. C’est juste un chapitre difficile, mais vous allez surmonter ça», ajoute Brittany Gonzales.

Il est souligné que ce n’est pas la première fois que l’épouse de Kellan Lutz qu’on a vu dans Twilight et F.B.I : Most Wanted évoque la perte de son foetus.

«J’ai eu une montée de lait hier. Mes seins sont durs comme de la pierre et c’est un rappel cruel que je n’ai plus de bébé à porter. Mes bras et mon corps sont couverts de bleus. (…) Ça a été la période la plus difficile de ma vie», avait-elle révélé.

