Kim Kardashian et Cher deviennent bikeuses pour Carine Roitfeld
La nouvelle édition du CR Fashion Book de Carine Roitfeld sort le 12 mars, mais on a droit à un petit aperçu.
Dedans, on y trouve Kim Kardashian et Cher en bikeuses. Un style qui leur va parfaitement bien pour ces clichés en noir et blanc dévoilés sur le compte Instagram de la publication.
Cher et Kim Kardashian, qui s’engagent chacune à leur façon pour les droits des femmes, ne sont pas les seules à s’être prêtées au jeu. Naomi Campbell a rejoint ses deux consœurs pour cette édition consacrée au thème du pouvoir.
For the first time ever, @kimkardashian, @cher, and @naomi join forces for CR Fashion Book's brand new, power-themed issue. Inside, the trio of fearless icons open up about using their respective voices and platforms to champion for causes close to their hearts. Tap link in bio for more details and to order CR Fashion Book Issue 16, hitting newsstands March 12, 2020. #CR16 Photography: @mertalas and @macpiggott Fashion: @carineroitfeld Hair: @shayashual and @serenaradaelli Makeup: @rokaelbeauty and @francescatolot Nails: @nailsbydiem