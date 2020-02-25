BÉNIN24 TÉLÉVISION
Kim Kardashian et Cher deviennent bikeuses pour Carine Roitfeld

CÉLÉBRITÉ
Par Bénin24TV 0

Kim Kardashian et Cher deviennent bikeuses pour Carine Roitfeld
La nouvelle édition du CR Fashion Book de Carine Roitfeld sort le 12 mars, mais on a droit à un petit aperçu.

Dedans, on y trouve Kim Kardashian et Cher en bikeuses. Un style qui leur va parfaitement bien pour ces clichés en noir et blanc dévoilés sur le compte Instagram de la publication.

Cher et Kim Kardashian, qui s’engagent chacune à leur façon pour les droits des femmes, ne sont pas les seules à s’être prêtées au jeu. Naomi Campbell a rejoint ses deux consœurs pour cette édition consacrée au thème du pouvoir.

Kim Kardashian et Cher deviennent bikeuses pour Carine Roitfeld La nouvelle édition du CR Fashion Book de Carine Roitfeld sort le 12 mars, mais on a droit à un petit aperçu. Dedans, on y trouve Kim Kardashian et Cher en bikeuses. Un style…
