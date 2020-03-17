BÉNIN24 TÉLÉVISION
L'actualité en continu et en temps réel

 

Kristofer Hivju : la star de Game Of Thrones, est testée positive pour le coronavirus

CÉLÉBRITÉ
Par Victor Mahunon 0

L’acteur Kristofer Hivju a été testé positif pour la pandémie de coronavirus. Il a fait l’annonce sur son compte Instagram.

Kristofer Hivju, mieux connu pour avoir joué le redoutable barbu Tormund dans la série «Game of Thrones», est le dernier acteur à avoir été testé positif pour le coronavirus.

ARTICLES SIMILAIRES

Rachel Matthews : la star de «Frozen 2» est testée positive pour le coronavirus

Tiwa Savage tacle une internaute qui prétend qu’elle est homosexuelle

Don Jazzy explique pourquoi les artistes ne font pas de spectacles au Nigéria

Hivju a révélé le diagnostic dans une publication Instagram, disant qu’il était actuellement en quarantaine avec sa famille en Norvège.

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

SickaSport

Dernières actualités

ECONOMIE

Afrique : le coronavirus met en berne le transport aérien

Bénin24tv avec APA 0
Plusieurs pays africains ont limité l’accès à leurs territoires en suspendant certaines liaisons aériennes avec les pays les plus touchés par le coronavirus. Si des enjeux géopolitiques et économiques dissuadent des Etats africains de…
CÔTE D'IVOIRE

Coronavirus : la Côte d’Ivoire suspend l’entrée des voyageurs des pays de plus 100 cas

Bénin24tv avec APA
Le gouvernement ivoirien a annoncé, lundi soir à Abidjan, la suspension pour 15 jours de l'entrée en Côte d'Ivoire des étrangers provenant des pays de plus de 100 cas confirmés de maladie à Coronavirus. L'information a été donnée par…
SANTÉ

Coronavirus : fermeture des écoles en Côte d’Ivoire pour 30 jours (officiel)

Bénin24tv avec APA 0
Le gouvernement ivoirien a annoncé lundi soir à Abidjan la fermeture des établissements préscolaires, primaires, secondaires et supérieures pour une période de 30 jours pour lutter contre la propagation de la maladie à Coronavirus dans le…
HIGH-TECH

Démarrage à grande échelle du projet «Education numérique» en Côte d’Ivoire

Bénin24tv avec APA 0
Le ministère ivoirien de l'Education nationale, de l'enseignement technique et de la formation professionnelle et ses partenaires dont le géant chinois des technologies «Huawei», ont annoncé lundi à Abidjan, le démarrage à grande échelle du…
EDUCATION

Côte d’Ivoire : innovations à l’épreuve d’EPS, aux examens du BEPC et du BAC

Bénin24tv avec APA 0
La Direction des examens et concours (DECO) annonce des innovations à l’épreuve d’Education physique et sportive (EPS), ainsi qu’aux examens du BEPC et du BAC pour la session 2020, impliquant le tirage en ligne des fiches d’examen. «La…
OUGANDA

Ouganda : cet homme met le feu à trois églises parce qu’il est toujours pauvre

Victor Mahunon 0
Un homme aurait mis feu à trois églises en Ouganda à cause de sa pauvreté malgré la prédication de prospérité de l'église. La police a arrêté un homme de 21 ans qui aurait mis le feu à trois églises dans la municipalité de Kasokoso Kira…
R CONGO

Covid-19 : le Congo suspend les vols en provenance des pays à risque

Bénin24tv avec APA 0
Le gouvernement congolais a annoncé dix mesures pour renforcer la prévention contre le coronavirus dont la suspension, dès jeudi 19 mars 2020, de tous les vols en provenance des pays à haut risque. Outre cette suspension des vols, la…
CÉLÉBRITÉ

Rachel Matthews : la star de «Frozen 2» est testée positive pour le coronavirus

Victor Mahunon 0
Rachel Matthews, qui joue dans le deuxième épisode de la célèbre série «Frozen» de Disney, a déclaré lundi qu'elle avait été testée positive pour le coronavirus. L'actrice de 26 ans qui a exprimé le rôle de Honeymaren dans «Frozen 2» a…

Dernières actualités

ECONOMIE

Afrique : le coronavirus met en berne le transport aérien

CÔTE D'IVOIRE

Coronavirus : la Côte d’Ivoire suspend l’entrée des voyageurs des pays de plus 100 cas

SANTÉ

Coronavirus : fermeture des écoles en Côte d’Ivoire pour 30 jours (officiel)

HIGH-TECH

Démarrage à grande échelle du projet «Education numérique» en Côte d’Ivoire

EDUCATION

Côte d’Ivoire : innovations à l’épreuve d’EPS, aux examens du BEPC et du BAC

OUGANDA

Ouganda : cet homme met le feu à trois églises parce qu’il est toujours pauvre

R CONGO

Covid-19 : le Congo suspend les vols en provenance des pays à risque

CÉLÉBRITÉ

Rachel Matthews : la star de «Frozen 2» est testée positive pour le coronavirus

CÉLÉBRITÉ

Il y a quelques années, ces jumelles ont enchanté le monde : voici à quoi elles ressemblent maintenant

CÉLÉBRITÉ

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiée.

Secured By miniOrange