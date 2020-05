Laurence Boccolini : sa nouvelle coupe de cheveux validée par ses fans (photos)

View this post on Instagram

There will be no #MetGala in 2020. The @metmuseum, which has been closed since mid March, announced today that the Met gala, often called the party of the year, has been canceled this year. Tap the link in our bio to read more. Above: A look back at the #MetGala 2018, which was themed “#MetHeavenlyBodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Title Design @duzansky Music @depechemode @coolio @basement_jaxx @th3oryhazit