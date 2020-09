LeBron James : le basketteur s’insurge contre le verdict du procès de l’actrice Lori Loughlin

View this post on Instagram

Of her what!!??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑