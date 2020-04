Maisie Williams : la star de Game of Thrones fait don de 59.000 euros à un refuge pour animaux

View this post on Instagram

We want to say a massive thank you to Bristol’s very own @maisie_williams , the young actress who made an incredibly generous donation of £50,000 to our urgent appeal last Friday, and for also showing us so much support at this difficult time by sharing our appeal information on her Instagram story to all her fans as well. Knowing that she loves and supports what we do really has made the world of difference to us and the animals we care for, so… THANK YOU MAISIE – this one’s for you ♥