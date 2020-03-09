BÉNIN24 TÉLÉVISION
Quelques jours après l’annonce de sa grossesse, Katy Perry annonce une mauvaise nouvelle

CÉLÉBRITÉ
Après la bonne nouvelle vient la tempête ! Ce lundi 8 mars, Katy Perry a annoncé l a mort de sa grand-mère bien aimée.

Il y a quelques jours, Katy Perry annonçait une incroyable nouvelle. En effet, le 5 mars 2020, l’interprète de I kissed a girl a montré son baby bump. Une très bonne nouvelle pour ses fans ! Elle est enfin enceinte ! C’est donc dans le clip de sa nouvelle chanson : «Never Worn White» qu’elle a surpris les internautes.

Mais quelques jours plus tard, la star américaine a annoncé une tout autre nouvelle … Beaucoup moins joyeuse ! Et pour cause ! Ce lundi 8 mars 2020, elle a perdu un membre de sa famille. Il s’agit malheureusement de sa grand-mère Ann. Elle avait alors 99 ans.

C’est donc sur son compte Instagram que Katy Perry a révélé la mort de cet être cher. La star a donc écrit un message très touchant, en hommage à celle qu’elle a toujours admiré. Une chose est sûre ! L’émotion est à son comble !

Katy Perry aimait tant sa grand-mère. Elle était l’exemple même de la grande battante : «Ann Peal Hudson était une battante» a t-elle donc confié sur Instagram. Et pour cause ! Ann a vécu plusieurs évènements de l’histoire. Seule avec ses trois enfants.

«Elle a survécu à la Grande Dépression. Élevé trois enfants seule en tant que couturière. Réalisant des strings pour les showgirls et autres personnages à Vegas» poursuit-elle. La future maman a alors vanté toutes les qualités possibles de sa grand-mère bien aimée.

«Elle était toujours authentiquement elle. Drôle et pleine de ses petites attentions auxquelles nous pensons quand nous pensons à des grand-mère.» a t-elle donc écrit.

I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️

