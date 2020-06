Selena Gomez : elle a prêté son compte Instagram au rappeur et activiste Killer Mike

View this post on Instagram

Please meet Michael Render, professionally known as Killer Mike (@killermike). He is an activist, Grammy Award-winning rapper, one half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, and host of the Netflix series, “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.” He and his wife, Shana, own the SWAG Shop barbershops in Atlanta. He is also co-owner, with Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris and Noel Khalil, of the historic Bankhead Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. He began organizing when he was 15, and was actually an organizer before he was a rapper. Today, Killer Mike’s taking over my Instagram!