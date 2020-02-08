Video – Nigeria : des policiers arrêtent leurs collègues pour avoir reçu un pot-de-vin
Un événement les plus honteux a eu lieu dans la région d’Ijesa, dans l’État de Lagos au Nigeria. Des policiers sont arrêtés par leurs collègues pour avoir reçu un pot-de-vin.
La vidéo est devenue virale depuis sa publication sur la toile. Dans la vidéo on peut voir des officiers spéciaux dans des camionnettes effectuant l’arrestation de certains policiers qui auraient reçu des pots-de-vin d’automobilistes.
Une vidéo qui a fait réagir les Nigérians. Pour certains, les agents ont fait du bon boulot tandis que d’autres affirment que c’est un coup monté.
Regardez la vidéo ci-dessous…
View this post on Instagram
Policemen arrest fellow officers for collecting bribe in Lagos _ Few hours ago, a video showing the moment officers of the Nigeria Police special squad, operation ‘Puff Adder’ arrested some officers over alleged bribery, hit social media space. To aid the arrest, the special officers were seen in patrol vans effecting the arrest of some policemen who were reportedly taking bribe from motorists, in Ijesha area of Lagos state. Many Nigerians have reacted to the video, with most taking to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to praise the operatives for arresting their colleagues, while some others claim its a setup.