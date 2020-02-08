Video – Nigeria : des policiers arrêtent leurs collègues pour avoir reçu un pot-de-vin

View this post on Instagram

Policemen arrest fellow officers for collecting bribe in Lagos _ Few hours ago, a video showing the moment officers of the Nigeria Police special squad, operation ‘Puff Adder’ arrested some officers over alleged bribery, hit social media space. To aid the arrest, the special officers were seen in patrol vans effecting the arrest of some policemen who were reportedly taking bribe from motorists, in Ijesha area of Lagos state. Many Nigerians have reacted to the video, with most taking to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to praise the operatives for arresting their colleagues, while some others claim its a setup.