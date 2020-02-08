BÉNIN24 TÉLÉVISION
Video – Nigeria : des policiers arrêtent leurs collègues pour avoir reçu un pot-de-vin

NIGERIA
Par Victor Mahunon 0

Un événement les plus honteux a eu lieu dans la région d’Ijesa, dans l’État de Lagos au Nigeria. Des policiers sont arrêtés par leurs collègues pour avoir reçu un pot-de-vin.

La vidéo est devenue virale depuis sa publication sur la toile. Dans la vidéo on peut voir des officiers spéciaux dans des camionnettes effectuant l’arrestation de certains policiers qui auraient reçu des pots-de-vin d’automobilistes.

Une vidéo qui a fait réagir les Nigérians. Pour certains, les agents ont fait du bon boulot tandis que d’autres affirment que c’est un coup monté.

Regardez la vidéo ci-dessous…

SickaSport

