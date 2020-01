Voici comment Emmanuel Adebayor a «changé» la vie d’un vendeur de noix de coco au Ghana

View this post on Instagram

SEA, there is no respect for others without humility in one self. After buying some coconut from this wonderful couple, we spent some time talking about their day to day. It is truly inspiring to hear these stories and to know how hard my brothers and sisters work. It doesn’t matter what you do for a living, what is important is your attitude towards it and how positive you are every day. God bless your hustle❤️⭐️☀️🥥🔝🔟😊🙏🏾#GodFirst #KeepMoving #LoveMyLife #LoveMyJob #LoveMyLife #Lifestyle #LoveMyJob #LiveLife #FunTime #MarechalSEA #teamSEA #NoTimeToCheckTime #AfricaUnited #228Forever #Lifesgood