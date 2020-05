Yvonne Nelson a enfin trouvé l’amour

View this post on Instagram

50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this shit. I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance. I constantly have to unwillingly fight people ( among other insane shit you would not believe even if I told you ) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble. It's tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren't sociopathic pieces of shit.